Donate to Red Cross by Donating Your Old Car

RICHLAND, Wash.-- There's a new way to give to your local Red Cross chapter.  You can now donate your old vehicle to the Benton-Franklin chapter of the Red Cross.

Cars, trucks, boats, mobile homes, or even motorcycles are being accepted.  The Red Cross has a company that will pick up your old vehicle, auction it off, and the Red Cross will keep the money.

KNDU talked to the first person in the Tri-Cities to donate his old car.  Gary Davis had an 1987 Buick Electra sitting around and said it was a great way to give back to the community. Davis says, "The Red Cross receives its funding 100% for its programs and services from the community.   So, we certainly would like to see more people do this.  There's a lot of vehicles sitting in people's yards."

If you want to donate your old vehicle to the Red Cross, call 1- 877- RCDONOR, or 1-877-723-6667. The Red Cross will send a truck to pick up your vehicle and title and take care of everything.

