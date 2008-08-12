Yakima Volleyball Game Broken Up by Attempted Robbery, Gunshots

YAKIMA, Wash. -- At about 10 o'clock Monday night, a volleyball game in a vacant lot on Wilson Lane was broken up when two armed men tried to rob the players, then fired shots as they ran away.

Police say one of the victims saw two men, with hoods over their faces, approaching the lot with guns. The suspects demanded money, but the players in the game ran.

One victim told police he heard three or four shots being fired as the players scattered. Police did recover one bullet shell casing from the scene.

No one was injured and no money or property was taken from the victims.

The suspects got away in a 1980's model, dark blue Camaro. They were described as Hispanic males in their 20's.