Obama's 'No Income Taxes On Seniors' Draws Critics

WASHINGTON (AP) - Some tax experts are panning Barack Obama's
proposal to give senior citizens making less than $50,000 a year a
pass on paying any more income tax.
The Obama campaign says it would give tax cuts averaging $1,400
to seven million older Americans battling inflation with mostly
fixed incomes, while relieving millions of them from the hassle of
filing complicated tax returns.
But many experts say seniors who don't really need the benefit
would gain the most, while the ones who do need help wouldn't get
it. They also point out people in that age group already get
preferential treatment from the tax code. Even the powerful
seniors' lobby AARP doesn't seem excited about Obama's idea.
Robert Greenstein with the liberal Center on Budget and Policy
Priorities puts it this way: "Given all the problems and needs the
nation faces, targeting relief to this group isn't a priority."
