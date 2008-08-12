Obama's 'No Income Taxes On Seniors' Draws Critics

WASHINGTON (AP) - Some tax experts are panning Barack Obama's

proposal to give senior citizens making less than $50,000 a year a

pass on paying any more income tax.

The Obama campaign says it would give tax cuts averaging $1,400

to seven million older Americans battling inflation with mostly

fixed incomes, while relieving millions of them from the hassle of

filing complicated tax returns.

But many experts say seniors who don't really need the benefit

would gain the most, while the ones who do need help wouldn't get

it. They also point out people in that age group already get

preferential treatment from the tax code. Even the powerful

seniors' lobby AARP doesn't seem excited about Obama's idea.

Robert Greenstein with the liberal Center on Budget and Policy

Priorities puts it this way: "Given all the problems and needs the

nation faces, targeting relief to this group isn't a priority."

(Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

