U.S. Marshals Arrest Yakima Murder Suspect in California

YAKIMA, Wash. -- After eluding authorities for nearly a month, Vicente Diaz was arrested Monday in Modesto, California. Diaz, 45, is the only suspect in the murder of his mother-in-law Maria Moya, who was shot and killed on July 15th.

Moya, 63, was gunned down in the front yard of her apartment complex on South 16th Avenue. Yakima police said Diaz was upset over a break up with Moya's daughter.

According to a media release from Yakima police, the department has been working closely with the U.S. Marshals Office on this case. Marshals executed a search warrant for Diaz at a home in Modesto at about 5 p.m. on Monday.

Diaz is being held at the Stanislaus County Jail. He will be extradited back to Yakima and faces first-degree murder charges.