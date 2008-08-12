New Software Designed To Keep Kids Safe On The Internet

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Parents concerned about their kids and internet, now have some new ways to keep them safe.

Child safety advocates claim over 35 million kids have access to the internet. It's easy to for kids to accidently find things they shouldn't see. So computer specialists at Friendly Computers in Kennewick are trying to get the word out about "purpledude.com, and the new DreamWorks Shrek internet browser.

"The software will help the parents to understand what the kids are trying to do and help them, and direct them in the right ways without allowing them open access to the internet," said Richard Pierson, Friendly Computers.

The "Purple Dude" tracks where kids go online, and gives them fun places to go. The Shrek browser filters what sites children can log on to. It also gives kids a fun way to search the internet.

