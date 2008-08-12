New College Bowl Game In Pacific Northwest? Posted: Tuesday, August 12, 2008 6:13 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, August 12, 2008 6:13 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

SEATTLE (AP) - Even with 34 bowl games on the college football

calendar, Seattle Sports Commission director Ralph Morton says

there's no reason why a 35th couldn't work. Morton announced today

that the commission has begin trying to bring a bowl game to

Seattle. The group hopes to to develop a relationship with the

Pacific-Ten Conference as an anchor tenant for a bowl game that

could begin as early as 2010. Seattle was host to a bowl game for

two years before financial backing gave out in 2003. Morton says

his group is not trying to bring back that game but to start a

high-tier bowl. The Pac-Ten now has seven bowl tie-ins. Morton says

the proposed new bowl would be a benefit for Children's Hospital.

