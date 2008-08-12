New College Bowl Game In Pacific Northwest?

SEATTLE (AP) - Even with 34 bowl games on the college football
calendar, Seattle Sports Commission director Ralph Morton says
there's no reason why a 35th couldn't work. Morton announced today
that the commission has begin trying to bring a bowl game to
Seattle. The group hopes to to develop a relationship with the
Pacific-Ten Conference as an anchor tenant for a bowl game that
could begin as early as 2010. Seattle was host to a bowl game for
two years before financial backing gave out in 2003. Morton says
his group is not trying to bring back that game but to start a
high-tier bowl. The Pac-Ten now has seven bowl tie-ins. Morton says
the proposed new bowl would be a benefit for Children's Hospital.
(Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)