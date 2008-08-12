Mariners Hope To Avoid First 100-Loss Season In 25 Years - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - The Seattle Mariners open an eight-game
road trip tonight in Anaheim against the Angels. The Mariners are
working on a magic number of sorts -- they need to win 18 games out
of their last 44 to avoid their first `100-loss season in 25 years.
One less win and they'll finish 62-100, which would be the fourth
100-defeat season in franchise history. Jerrod Washburn is trying
to improve on a 5-11 mark tonight for the Mariners, while the
Angels are going with Jon Garland, who is 10-7.
      
