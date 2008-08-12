Mariners Hope To Avoid First 100-Loss Season In 25 Years Posted: Tuesday, August 12, 2008 6:17 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, August 12, 2008 6:17 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - The Seattle Mariners open an eight-game

road trip tonight in Anaheim against the Angels. The Mariners are

working on a magic number of sorts -- they need to win 18 games out

of their last 44 to avoid their first `100-loss season in 25 years.

One less win and they'll finish 62-100, which would be the fourth

100-defeat season in franchise history. Jerrod Washburn is trying

to improve on a 5-11 mark tonight for the Mariners, while the

Angels are going with Jon Garland, who is 10-7.



(Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)