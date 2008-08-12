Yakima Valley Has a New Image and More Tourism

YAKIMA, Wa.- Yakima Valley is one of the only places in Washington State that's growing, despite a slow economy. It hasn't always been this way.

"We were branded as somewhere you would not want to stop for," said Karl Pasten, owner of The Depot restaurant.

Not anymore. The Yakima Valley Visitors and Convention Bureau is launching a new branding project aimed at changing Yakima's image.

"The sunshine ... wine country ... agricultural projects," said John Cooper, president of the Yakima Valley Visitors and Convention Bureau.

These are just some reason why travelers spend over $300,000,000 in Yakima County every year.

"The concern is what can we do to further our selves and sustain that growth and level of visitors spending", said Cooper.

The Visitors Bureau and local businesses are working together to make the Yakima Valley a destination area.

"Has many things to offer that the rest of the state does not," said Pasten.

The branding project includes adding new logos around the valley. There will also be more focus put on advertising and publicity.

"The branding we're working on is going to catapult us to be more of a destination for tourists," said Pasten.

The Yakima Valley will begin launching this branding project Thursday in Yakima, Toppenish and Prosser.