Potential New Rules Could Hurt Women and Birth Control in Washington.

KENNEWICK, Wash.-- Birth control and abortion are once again the target of potential new rules. This time coming from the Department of Health and Human Services.

"It's secretly declaring that birth control is an abortion," said Brian Griffith, with Planned Parenthood.

But for many Pro-life advocates there's a thin line between the two concepts.

"There's forms of birth control that to me, are tagged along with abortion because conception has already occurred," Lois Krcma, a Pro-life advocate.

Brian Griffith with Planned Parenthood says in Washington this rule could cause some other damage.

"Emergency rooms would no longer be required to provide emergency contraception for rape victims and insurance companies could stop providing birth control coverage," said Griffith.

Coverage that will most likely affect lower income families. Still many Pro-life advocates are in support.

"It sounds like it would be something that there's a need for right now," said Krcma.

Planned Parenthood thinks contraception and abortion should not be confused, and women should have access to both, regardless of their doctor's political agenda.

They've already taken action.

"We have mobilized our supporters online and sent over 235,000 correspondences to the White House," said Griffith.

But even if this draft becomes a rule, Pro-life advocates say abortion will find its way.

"I think people that are really intent on doing it, are going to find another facility, as long as it's legal," said Krcma.