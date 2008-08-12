Chiawana High Construction More Than Halfway Done

PASCO, Wash.-- Staff at the construction site say the new high school is about 60% complete. They started back in December of last year, and have been working in phases.

They hope to have everything sealed by October or November this year, and be finished by July 2009. Construction workers tell me they're already doing some cabinet work inside.

Some Pasco grads are also getting their hands on the project.

"Over in the construction office from Litig construction, we've got a couple Pasco High graduates, that are working as superintendents on the job and it's been a great working relationship so far, it's a real proud moment to be able to see a school that Pasco has needed for thirty years," said John Morgan, Chiawana High Planning Principal.

John Morgan says they have about 230 people working at the site everyday. It's about 341,000 thousand square feet.

Once it's finished the high school is expected to hold 3,000 students.