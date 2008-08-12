Sam Reed in Prosser to Promote Top 2 Primary

PROSSER, Wash-- The man in charge of Washington Elections, Secretary of State Sam Reed was in Prosser today to educate voters on the Top 2 Primary.



Reed spoke to county auditors today in Prosser about his expectations for the Aug. 19th primary elections. While they talked, a canvassing board prepped ballots and checked signatures.



"The folks here in the Tri-Cities area have been real leaders in advocating the Top 2 Primary for good reason. I think people here believe as i believe that the people have a right to control their primary," said Sam Reed, Washington Secretary of State.



This election is different because voters will not have to pick a party, making it easier to fill out those ballots.



"We have drop boxes at all three of our offices, put a stamp on it, and make sure that it's post marked by election day," said Bobbie Gagner, Benton County Auditor.



Reed says this election is giving him a huge sigh of relief. During the last primary, when voters had to pick a party, he would get an e-mail every two seconds, almost 16k of them.



His office set up a phone bank to take the angry calls. He expects a 46 percent turnout for the states first ever Top 2 Primary.