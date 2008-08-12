Study Found Birth Control Pills Could Change Your Smell Sense

WASHINGTON - Some experts believe you find your ideal mate based on their smell -- but now researchers say taking birth control pills can shift your senses.

A recent study looked at male body odor preferences among 100 women, before and after they started birth control pills.

They found after women started the pill they preferred odors that were genetically similar to their own -- while most who weren't on the pill gravitated towards odors that were not similar to their genetic makeup.

Experts say finding a mate who doesn't have genes like yours can increase the odds of a successful pregnancy -- but much more research needs to be done on this topic.

In the study 100 women were exposed to six male body odor samples.

The odor samples were drawn from 97 volunteer samples and experts cite the major histocompatibility complex -- which is said to alter proteins released in odor to reflect genetic makeup.