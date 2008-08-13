Seafair results will stand: Dave Villwock and U-1 Elam are officially the winner

In the end, the ABRA Board of Directors found they couldn't rule on the appeal because of the way the rules are written. So, more than a week after the controversial ending to the Chevrolet Cup in Seattle, Dave Villwock and the U-1 Ellstrom team are certified as the winners.

U-37 Schumacher Racing filed an official protest after driver Jean Theoret got the checkered flag at Seafair, but was given a one-minute penalty for being "off plane" prior to the start of the race. The protest was accompanied by a $500 check, required by ABRA rules to consider the appeal.

In reviewing the rules, however, the ABRA board determined that the off plane ruling made by Chief Referee Mike Noonan was a "judgment call" and therefore not reviewable. Therefore, the appeal was deemed "invalid" and returned to the U-37 team.