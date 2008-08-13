Seafair results will stand: Dave Villwock and U-1 Elam are officially the winner

The U-10 Hoss Mortgage Investors flips in Heat 2B in Seattle ~ PHOTO SEQUENCE: Karl Fortner
Seafair results will stand: Dave Villwock and U-1 Elam are officially the winnerPosted: Updated:
Seafair Unlimited Hydroplane Race still under review days after race
Billy Schumacher on KIRO-TV: "If that decision stands, Bye Bye."
SEATTLE 2008: Controversy at Seafair; U-37 Jean Theoret finished first, but U-1 Dave Villwock is declared the winner
SEATTLE 2008: U-37 Beacon Plumbing team files formal appeal of penalty
