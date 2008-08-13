18-Year Old Yakima Man Shot and Killed in Granger

GRANGER, Wash. -- An 18-year old Yakima man died after being shot in the chest in Granger late Tuesday night.

Sheriff's deputies have identified the victim as Enrique Alcala.

Deputies said Alcala and his cousin were driving around Granger, possibly on the 900 block of Guzman Street, when they stopped and he got out of the car. Another car, described as a dark, GM sedan, drove up next to Alcala. According to deputies, words were exchanged and that is when Alcala was shot once in the chest.

His cousin drove him to Toppenish Regional Hospital, where he later died.

If you have any information, call the Yakima Sheriff's Office at (509) 574-2500.