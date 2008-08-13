Lourdes Free Mammogram Day

PASCO, Wash - Lourdes health network is offering free mammograms for uninsured women from 40-64 years old. They'll happen on Wednesday August 27th at Lourdes Diagnostic Imaging in Pasco.

The free mammorgrams are by appointment only; and are only available for women with no health insurance, no symptoms and have never had a mammogram before. "We've actually had success stories in the past where we've been able to diagnose people that had cancer and made sure they had the follow up they need to get treatment" said Dan Ellsworth Ancillery Services Director.

Lourdes foundation along with a grant from the Susan G. Komen Foundation funds the free mammogram program.

The Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo is also helping.

If you would like to make an appointment for a free mammogram call Lourdes Diagnostic Imaging at 509-546-2225.







