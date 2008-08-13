Huskies Hope Polk Can Make Early Impact

SEATTLE (AP) - A quick scan of the Washington roster shows how
special the Huskies think Chris Polk is. For Polk to walk away from
Southern Cal in favor of Washington was a spectacular coup, but the
real sign of his value to coach Tyrone Willingham is that he's the
only player with his own position -- SB for slotback. Coaches are
talking vaguely about him but have a glimmer in their eye when they
discuss the fast, physical freshman. As slotback, he can line up as
as a dual threat either in the backfield or out wide as a receiver.
For now, Polk says college football workouts are a lot harder than
he expected. He says, "The game is just way bigger."
