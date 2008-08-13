Huskies Hope Polk Can Make Early Impact Posted: Wednesday, August 13, 2008 5:46 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, August 13, 2008 5:46 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

SEATTLE (AP) - A quick scan of the Washington roster shows how

special the Huskies think Chris Polk is. For Polk to walk away from

Southern Cal in favor of Washington was a spectacular coup, but the

real sign of his value to coach Tyrone Willingham is that he's the

only player with his own position -- SB for slotback. Coaches are

talking vaguely about him but have a glimmer in their eye when they

discuss the fast, physical freshman. As slotback, he can line up as

as a dual threat either in the backfield or out wide as a receiver.

For now, Polk says college football workouts are a lot harder than

he expected. He says, "The game is just way bigger."

