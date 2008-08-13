M's Hope To Snap Losing Streak

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - The Seattle Mariners are hoping to snap
out of a four-game losing streak as they face the Los Angeles
Angels in Anaheim tonight. Last night the Angels improved their
best-in-the-American-League record to 75-43 by rallying to beat the
Mariners 7-3. The Mariners fell to 45-74, the worst mark in the
League. Trying to turn things around for Seattle tonight is Felix
Hernandez, who is 7-7. The Angels are going with Ervin Santana, who
is 13-5.
(Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)