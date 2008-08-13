M's Hope To Snap Losing Streak Posted: Wednesday, August 13, 2008 5:50 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, August 13, 2008 5:50 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - The Seattle Mariners are hoping to snap

out of a four-game losing streak as they face the Los Angeles

Angels in Anaheim tonight. Last night the Angels improved their

best-in-the-American-League record to 75-43 by rallying to beat the

Mariners 7-3. The Mariners fell to 45-74, the worst mark in the

League. Trying to turn things around for Seattle tonight is Felix

Hernandez, who is 7-7. The Angels are going with Ervin Santana, who

is 13-5.



(Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)