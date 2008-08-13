Ellensburg Hay Company is Helping the Olympics

YAKIMA, Wa.- Hay is for horses, but Olympians need some too. Local company Anderson Hay and Grain has the exclusive contract for the 2008 summer olympics.

From the field to the horse's mouth, Anderson Hay grows, harvests, bails and distributes high quality hay products. So high quality they've attracted the attention of Olympic equestrians twice. The first time was in Athens, and now in Beijing.

"They came back again this year to have us support their efforts again. Our link to the Olympics goes back to our involvement and connection with the thoroughbred industry here in the u.s. as well as, the race horse industry around the world," said Mark Anderson, C.E.O of Anderson Hay.

Shipping six containers across the world is no small task. The containers held over 120-tons of hay. What is that much hay worth? Around $20,000 but Anderson Hay donated most of the product.

"A big part of what we're doing is a donation basically to promote product from this and promote Eastern Washington. For one place to feed some horses for a short event, it's a lot of product."

Founded in the 1960's by Anderson's father and grandfather, the family hay company has grown to be one of the leading distributors nation-wide.

They now export 90 percent of their product.