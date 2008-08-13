Yakima Dedicates Their DUI Patrolling Efforts to Brandon Clements

YAKIMA, Wa.- There will be more DUI patrols in the area starting August 15. The Washington Traffic Safety Commission is dedicating their efforts to Brandon Clements, a Central Washington University student that was killed by a drunk driver in 2001.

Brandon was on his way back to Pullman when Fred Russell hit his car head-on. Fred Russell was convicted for vehicular homicide for the crash that killed three WSU students and injured another on the Pullman-Moscow highway.

Brandon's mother says safety should be every driver's concern, especially during the summer.

"Call them up and say hey I've had too much to drink. I can't think of anybody that wouldn't be willing to drive somebody," said Karen Overacker.

Summer has the highest number of DUI's in the Yakima area. For this reason, the patrols will continue until September 1st, 2008.