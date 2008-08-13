Medical Marijuana Case Under Investigation In Pasco

PASCO, Wash.-- Having a medical marijuana permit is now legal in Washington, according to RCW 69-51-A, one that is still very vague in the eyes of the law.

"Under the law they're allowed a sixty day supply," said Detective Jason Nunez, with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Detective Jason Nunez says the state Health Department filed a draft rule explaining what a sixty day supply is. But detectives don't necessarily use it.

"Possibly 24 ounces of usable marijuana, 6 matures plants, and up to 18 immature plants," said Nunez.

Gloria Ochoa represents the Pasco homeowner who's under investigation. She says her client has a prescription.

"The medical marijuana act has a very specific manner in which a person can qualify to get a prescription, they have to be under the care of a Washington state licensed physician, for an ongoing chronic pain type of disease or a disability," said Gloria Ochoa, an attorney in Kennewick.

The law also says if you have a permit, you can not grow the plants in public view. So the only way police can find out about it, it's through a simple phone call from a neighbor.

Ochoa says most of the controversy surrounding medical marijuana is a matter of opinion.

"It goes back to personal opinion, some people again are going to have a bad perspective of it and they're not going to supportive and they're not going to think there's any validity to it," said Ochoa.

Still Ochoa says having more than a sixty day supply in Washington is a felony, that could include charges of manufacturing, possession, and intent to deliver.