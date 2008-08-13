Appreciation Dinner Shows Support for Soldiers Leaving for Iraq

KENNEWICK, Wash-- Several local soldiers in the 81st Brigade will be leaving for Wisconsin next week and then heading to Iraq in October.The Elk's Club in Kennewick held an appreciation dinner tonight for the soldiers and their families. Before the dinner a motorcycle group called the Patriot Guard Riders made a flag line.They gave all the soldiers a royal welcome into the dinner. The riders say they like to do everything they can to support the troops.

"We're here because we want them to know that we can do anything we can to help them during their time when their serving our country," said Robert McCoyd, Member of Elks Lodge.

The American Legion presented the soldiers with awards for their service. Many of the soldiers will be going on their second tour of Iraq.



Congressman Doc Hastings stopped by the dinner and spoke to the soldiers, thanking them for serving their country.