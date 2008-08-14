Special Send Off Dinner for Members of 81st Brigade

KENNEWICK, Wash.--There were a lot of hugs all around.

KNDU cameras actually caught a few soldiers as they were walking to their cars with their loved ones.

Wednesday (August 13th) night's Military Appreciation Dinner at the Elks Lodge in Kennewick was about recognizing 10 soldiers with the 81st Brigade for their military commitment and to the job ahead.

Next week (week of August 18th), they will call Wisconsin home, followed by Iraq in October.

Elks members say the support won't end simply because these men and women are leaving town.

"Members of Elk's Lodge we're here because we want them to know that we can do anything we can to help them during their time when their serving our country," says elks lodge member and Robert McCoyd."

"We'll make contact with these families of these soldiers of the 81st (Brigade) and hopefully that will allow us the opportunity to do more for their families and broaden our programs in the Tri-Cities," mentions Donald Creighton, veterans chairman and retired Marine major .

A fundraiser designed to financially help soldiers families generated $854.00 dollars.

Many of the soldiers honored Wednesday night will be going on their second tour of Iraq.