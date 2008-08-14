Columbia Basin College Hosts Veterans Forum

PASCO, Wash.--Close to 50 veterans got a chance to learn about a variety of services they're entitled to, including money to pay for school.

It happened on the campus of Columbia Basin College (CBC) in Pasco Wednesday (August 13th) night.

Counseling programs were explained along with how military members can receive tuition assistance.

A post 9-11 GI Bill taking effect in 2009 will pay up to the most expensive in-state tuition for military servicemen and women.

Although, there is a time frame to receive those benefits.

"They're cutting into that time frame," says Jason Schlegel, Director of CBC's Student Success & Retention department. They're about 1/2 way through so some who are just now coming back, they still have 15 years on top of that."

Leaders with the program say they encourage veterans to take advantage of the benefits.

They want veterans to go to college so they can potentially earn a higher income with a two or four-year degree.

Schlegel refers to a college degree as "social currency."