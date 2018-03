MARTIN, Tenn. - Three Kennewick batters homered as the 12 year-olds from the Tri-Cities beat South Daytona, Florida 8-3 in the Cal RIpken World Series Seminfinal. Kennewick will face Bear, Deleware Thursday in the Championship game at 4:30 PST. 870 AM will broadcast the game in the Tri-Cities.

Kennewick is 5-1 in the tournament. Clayten Ayres, Larry DeWitt, and Mark Driver hit homers in the semfinal win for Kennewick.