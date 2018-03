OLYMPIA, Wash. -- The Washington State Liquor Board has selected 30 grocery stores to take part in a pilot program that will allow the stores to serve samples of beer and wine.

One of the stores is Harvest Foods on Summitview Road in Cowiche.

Each store must hold at least six tastings during the pilot and cannot have more than one per month. The samples will be two ounces or less and customers will be limited to four ounces per customer.

The program will run for one year beginning October 1st.