Clinton To Get Roll Call At Convention

By LIZ SIDOTI
Associated Press Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats say Hillary Rodham Clinton's name
will be placed in nomination at the convention in Denver with a
roll call for the vanquished rival of nominee-in-waiting Barack
Obama.
The party will officially nominate Obama at the convention. But
Democrats familiar with the discussions say the former rivals made
a joint decision to place Clinton's name in nomination and do a
traditional role call of the state delegations.
Details and mechanics of how that will happen still are being
worked out.
(Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)