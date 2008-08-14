Clinton To Get Roll Call At Convention Posted: Thursday, August 14, 2008 12:46 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, August 14, 2008 12:46 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

By LIZ SIDOTI

Associated Press Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats say Hillary Rodham Clinton's name

will be placed in nomination at the convention in Denver with a

roll call for the vanquished rival of nominee-in-waiting Barack

Obama.

The party will officially nominate Obama at the convention. But

Democrats familiar with the discussions say the former rivals made

a joint decision to place Clinton's name in nomination and do a

traditional role call of the state delegations.

Details and mechanics of how that will happen still are being

worked out.



