Hasselbeck Back To Limited Practicing

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) - Matt Hasselbeck has returned to Seahawks
practice for the first time since his back stiffened six days ago.
Yet it appears unlikely the Pro Bowl quarterback will play in
Saturday's preseason game against the Chicago Bears.
Hasselbeck took part only in individual drills Thursday. He
first felt his back tighten after playing the first two series of
last Friday's preseason opener at Minnesota.
Third-string quarterback Charlie Frye again ran the first-team
offense during team drills.
Coach Mike Holmgren says Hasselbeck could play this weekend if
he is needed. The more pressing need of training camp is Frye
proving to Holmgren he can run the offense. That would free No. 2
passer Seneca Wallace to play receiver or return kicks this season.
