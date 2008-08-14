Baby Cut Out Of Murdered Mother's Womb Released From Hospital

PASCO, Wash.-- The baby who was cut out of his murdered mother's womb is back at home in Pasco.

Staff at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane confirmed on Thursday, Salvador Campos Camacho was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

His father, Juan Campos Gomez and his other two children were at the hospital to pick him up. Nurses say Salvador was stable and eating all his food from baby bottles.

"He had 100 mothers, that's how many nurses are in our nursing unit, the nurses actually bought equipment that they wanted the dad to take home with him, nice swings, and some electronic things to help soothe the baby," said Ann Seaburg, Nursing Unit Manager at Deaconess Hospital.

Nurses say Salvador was in critical condition for two weeks, and he was then moved to stable condition.

His father and siblings were usually at the hospital two to three times a week visiting him.