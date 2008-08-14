Shooting Threat At Columbia Basin College in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.-- Some scary moments Thursday morning at Columbia Basin College, when the school got a threat about a shooting.

Staff at CBC say around 7:45 a.m. they got a call from a man saying someone was planning to shoot students at the school.

Pasco police were immediately notified and emergency management procedures were put in place. CBC staff sent a mass email to students and staff.

They also put flyers on the doors of every building. There's about 2,000 students on campus right now, most of them are having final exams.

CBC didn't alert students through text messages, but they will starting in the fall.

"At that point Columbia Basin College students will be able to opt into this for their cell phones, if they so desire, and Columbia Basin College staff," said Frank Murray, with Columbia Basin College.

CBC staff say classes will keep going this week. The school wasn't put on lock down, because police called this a low risk threat.

Staff say Pasco police tracked down the call to a payphone in downtown Pasco. Police checked the area and questioned a man about the incident.

They arrested him on other warrants, not related to the threat.