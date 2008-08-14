Americans Select New Captain

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Tri-City Americans gathered at Kimo's restaurant in Richland this afternoon to introduce 20-year-old forward Taylor Procyshen as the new team captain. Procyshen is coming off back-to-back 30 goal seasons. He was also the third leading scorer for the Americans in last years playoffs. The coaching staff chose Procyshen because of his hard work, and maturity, things he'll need as captain.

"You got a lot more responsibility obviously when things are going wrong," said Taylor Procyshen. "it's gonna be put on your shoulders and you have to be the guy to turn things around. "It is a lot of pressure but I know I have a great supporting cast behind me. I'm thinking big things for this season. We got a lot of returning guys. We know what defeat is like and we don't want to go through that again."