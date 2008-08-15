Fire Near Lake Wallula Burns Three Acres; Could've Easily Spread

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.--Benton County firefighters tell KNDU the cause was due to a tripped fuse on a transformer.

The fire was in a pretty remote spot at the end of Ayers road down by Lake Wallula.

Flames were sandwiched in between an orchard and railroad tracks.

Firefighters say the call came around 6:30 p.m. Thursday (August 14th) night from boaters passing through.

Only three acres of dry grass and sage burned in large part to the fire burning near the orchard.

Anywhere else and it could've been a very long night for firefighters.

"With the winds and the fuel moistures and the temperatures today (Thursday, August 14th), we would've probably burnt 600 acres easy here, says Captain Jim Jordon, Benton County Fire District #1. It would've rapidly spread uphill and we would've had to call for automatic aid resources or mutual aid in order to contain this fire."

Captain Jordon says grass is what firefighters call "one hour fuels" meaning it can be wet and ready to burn within an hour.