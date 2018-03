NESPELEM, Wash. - The Columbia River Road Fire was 80 percent contained Thursday night.

Firefighters said 22,106 acres of wildland has burned near Omak.

It started August 7th and investigators are still trying to figure out what happened.

Authorities said firefighters finally have a handle on the huge fire but they report that 20 homes and 40 buildings were still threatened Thursday night and some roads remain closed.