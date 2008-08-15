Wind Turbine Technicians in High Demand

Washington - Wind turbine technicians are in high demand and universities are using it to their advantage.

There are about ten turbines built every day in the U.S. and you could almost say the same for technicians.

Energy Northwest just recently added 14 new turbines in the nine canyons area Southeast of Kennewick.

Community colleges and universities across the country are rushing to provide courses in maintenance and technology of those turbines.

Minnesota, New Mexico, Wyoming, Kansas and Oregon all have schools that are teaching wind technology.

Columbia Gorge Community College in The Dalles Oregon has a renewable technology program, introducing students into the growing line of work.



Wind technicians are finding starting salaries are between $35,000 to $40,000 a year.