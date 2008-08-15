First Degree Attempted Murder Sentencing is Rescheduled for Next Week

YAKIMA, Wa.- Robert Savala, Jr. was scheduled to be sentenced today for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, Melissa Vega. Toppenish Police say Vega told them Savala stabbed her more than 20 times in her head, stomach and legs.

The attack happened back in may 2007 in their Toppenish apartment at 212 Bolin Drive. Vega survived the attack. Police say Savala has a history of assault.

Attorneys say they had a scheduling conflict and that is why the sentencing was cancelled. Attorneys say they plan to have the sentencing rescheduled for next Thursday.