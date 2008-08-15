Historic Church Building in Dire Straits

COWICHE, Wash.--St. Peter's Church and Retreat Center has been holding retreats and other events for nearly one hundred years. But events at St. Peter's are way down. The building's expenses are $100,000 more than what it brings in. The diocese is stuck with a difficult decision.

"Hopefully we can find another use for it or another owner," said Reverend Robert Siler.

The building has structural issues, so tearing it down is a possibility. Rev. Siler said they may also simply mothball the center. The diocese has put together a committee to decide the fate of the building. They expect to make a decision by the end of the year.