Historic Church Building in Dire Straits - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Historic Church Building in Dire Straits

Posted: Updated:

COWICHE, Wash.--St. Peter's Church and Retreat Center has been holding retreats and other events for nearly one hundred years.   But events at St. Peter's are way down.   The building's expenses are $100,000 more than what it brings in.  The diocese is stuck with a difficult decision.

"Hopefully we can find another use for it or another owner," said Reverend Robert Siler.

The building has structural issues, so tearing it down is a possibility.  Rev. Siler said they may also simply mothball the center.  The diocese has put together a committee to decide the fate of the building.  They expect to make a decision by the end of the year.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures