Cowiche Grocery Part of Alcohol Tasting Program

COWICHE, Wash.--Thirty grocery stores statewide will soon be offering samples of beer and wine as part of a pilot program by the state liquor control board. One of the participating stores is Harvest Foods in Cowiche. The samples will be two ounces or less, and customers will be limited to a maximum of two samples.

"This valley is really growing with wineries and vineyards," owner Bob Dewey said. "Groceries really want to be a part. "

Dewey thinks the program will improve sales in his meats and deli departments as customers combine meals and wines. The program will begin on October 1 and last one year.