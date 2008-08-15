Army Captain From Prosser Gets Awarded

PROSSER, Wash.-- Getting a bronze eagle from the US Army is an honor that doesn't come everyday, and this time the honor went to a Prosser native.

Captain Shane Lucker has been with the Army for seven years, three of those spent in Iraq.

"I trained Iraqi, I started out with army and got moved to national police in Baghdad, brand new unit," said Captain Shane Lucker, with the US Army.

A brand new unit Captain Lucker says came as a request from the Iraqi Prime Minister a couple years ago. Before then the national police was a foreign idea to the country.

"It was an Iraqi solution to an Iraqi problem and they're actually doing very good," said Lucker.

Being awarded officer of the year for the Transportation Corps is just one of many accomplishments for this Army Captain.

During the training he worked closely with 18 Iraqi interpreters, some of whom he gave an extra push.

"Three of those people that I assisted directly have come to the US, have gotten their social security numbers, and green cards, and they've gotten right back to work as US contracted linguists," said Lucker.

Captain Lucker says after training nearly 200 men in the maintenance level, the Iraqis are making progress.

"They literally have come from the ground up, from having nothing not even buildings, to being able to order supplies, and stock," said Lucker.

Captain Lucker is stationed at Fort Eustis, in Virginia, but Prosser is where his heart is.

"Prosser is my home town, I'm always proud to come home to Prosser, state champs obviously," said Lucker.