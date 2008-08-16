Jump Off Joe Fire in Benton County 100% Contained Thursday Night But Still No Cause

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Benton County Firefighters said more than 800 acres burned on Jump Off Joe Butte Thursday.

People could see the smoke throughout the Tri-Cities. Flames were spotted right after 12 o'clock and firefighters from around the area were called to help.

There were fire lines burning and 2 air tanker planes spraying retartant on Thursday afternoon.

By 3 o'clock there were 600 acres burned, but Captain Jeff Ripley said more wildland would burn before the fire was out. He said, "By the time we finish our control lines we'll add to the acres, it won't be because the fire is still out of control, it will be because we had to fall back to a point were we can actually put fire on the ground and burn from it."

Engery Northwest representatives said that 12 of the 63 wind turbines were turn off.

There was a circuit breaker trip that shut off another 7.

They're not sure if that trip was the cause of the fire but right now there are trying to figure it out.