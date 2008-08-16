Woman With Warrants Assaults Police Detective

KENNEWICK, Wash.--A 26-year-old Kennewick woman is behind bars Friday (August 15th) night after assaulting a Kennewick police detective.

It happened on the 1900 block of West 5th Avenue.

Detectives say they were looking for the woman because she has warrants.

Once they found her, the suspect became uncooperative and officers were forced to control her physically.

While they tried to put her in the back of a police car, she cut one of the detective's wrists, likely with her fingernails.

Cash, pills and methamphetamine were also found in the woman's purse.