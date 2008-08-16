Richland Park Tested as Off-Leash Dog Park

RICHLAND, Wash-- Dogs were allowed to run off their leashes at Lynnwood Loop Park in Richland Saturday.



The Tri-City Dog Park Society is working with the City of Richland to open an off-leash dog park. Right now, city leash laws prevent you from letting your dog run loose at the parks.



More than 60 dogs got to run free as a trial for off-leash dog parks.



"Because we don't have a permanent dog park in the Tri-Cities a lot of the dogs here are first time visitors so we help the owners learn how to manager they're dogs behavior while in the park," said Audrey Ulrich, President of Tri-City Dog Park Society.



For six months Badger Mountain Park and Lawless Park will be tested as pilot dog parks. All dogs must be spayed or neutured, have all the current shots, and be friendly with other dogs.



Lynnwood Loop Park will be set up from again Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. if you want to bring your dog.