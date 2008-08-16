Benton City Athlete to Compete in Beijing Paralympics

A local star athlete is leaving soon for the Beijing Paralympics. Fourteen year-old Chelsea McClammer of Benton City leaves next week for training and will be in Beijing by the beginning of September.



She qualified for the 800 meter wheelchair race. Mcclammer started competing when she was 12.

"Well I'm hoping to get into the finals but I think just being out there with all the other athletes would be totally cool and get the jitters out of me this year so when I come back in 2012 for the London Paralympics, I won't be as nervous," said McClammer.



Ti-Lite Wheelchair Company surprised her with a new wheelchair that will help her get around easier in China. Mcclammer has been confined to a wheelchair after a spinal cord injury from a car accident when she was six years-old.



