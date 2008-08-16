Parade Kicks-Off Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo

KENNEWICK, Wash-- A parade through downtown Kennewick kicked off the Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo earlier Saturday.



Among the many floats, Beauty queens, show horses, and local politicians marched through the streets.



The parade is tradition for many families, like the Hutchings, who stand on the corner of Kennewick Ave. every year, each one wearing a crazy hat.



It's a tradition they've been doing for as long as they can remember.

"Hats from New Orleans ski hats, pirate hats, court jester, any kind a hat that's funny and unique and strange that people would normally wear," said Michael Hutchings, who was wearing a sombrero.



The parade attracts people from all over the Mid-Columbia Region. It also gets everyone excited for the fair and rodeo which begins on Tuesday.



