Man dies while swimming in Snoqualmie River

Associated Press - August 17, 2008 1:15 AM ET

SEATTLE (AP) - A young man has died while swimming in the Snoqualmie River in Western Washington.

Eastside Fire and Rescue spokesperson Josie Williams says the man, 19 or 20 years old, disappeared shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.

Rescuers found his body in about 15 feet of water at a popular swimming spot east of North bend.

The victim's identity is not immediately available.

