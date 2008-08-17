70-year-old motorcyclist dies in WA accident

Associated Press - August 17, 2008 5:35 PM ET

ELBE, Wash. (AP) - A 70-year-old man riding a motorcycle died when he attempted to pass an SUV, hit the vehicle and crashed near Elbe, Wash., in Pierce County.

The State Patrol says Harold G. Zoll was killed in Saturday afternoon's accident.

Troopers say Zoll was pronounced dead after the crash of his 2005 Honda ST1300 motorcycle on Highway 7, a twisting, two-lane highway. The driver of the Toyota 4Runner, a 19-year-old Kent, Wash., woman, was not injured.

Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/

Copyright 2008 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.