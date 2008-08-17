Silverdale WA hotel fire blamed on beauty bark

Associated Press - August 17, 2008 4:45 PM ET

SILVERDALE, Wash. (AP) - Beauty bark that somehow fell into a hotel's ventilation system and caught fire is being blamed for smoke that filled parts of the hotel and led to the evacuation of about 130 guests.

No injuries were reported from Saturday afternoon's two-alarm blaze.

The guests of the Oxford Suites Hotel were able to return to their rooms after the building was checked.

Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue spokeswoman Theresa MacLennan says smoke traveled through the building's heating and air-conditioning system. She says how the beauty bark caught on fire is under investigation.

Information from: Kitsap Sun, http://www.kitsapsun.com/

Copyright 2008 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.