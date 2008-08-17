Police Blockade on Metaline Avenue Posted: Sunday, August 17, 2008 10:11 PM EDT Updated: Sunday, August 17, 2008 10:24 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

KENNEWICK, Wash-- Police in Kennewick block roads in an attempt to catch a wanted man. Kennewick Police were called to a fight at the Tanglewood apartment complex on Arthur Street. One man fled the scene on foot.



The suspect ran on the railroad tracks past Kamiakin High School parallel to Metaline Ave. Police blocked traffic on Metaline to catch up to the man.



He had a warrant from the Benton County Sheriffs Office for a misdeamenor escape charge. The suspect was arrested and booked in Benton County Jail.