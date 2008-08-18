Ballots Due Tuesday for Debut of "Top 2"

YAKIMA, Wash. -- Mail-in ballots for Washington's first ever Top 2 primary are due Tuesday.

Ballots must be postmarked by August 19th. People who are planning to hand deliver their ballots must bring them to a drop off location by 8 p.m.

Some party representatives are not happy with the new system. State Democratic Party Chairman, Dwight Pelz, says the candidates' ability to decide how they are identified will confuse voters.

Representatives from other states are also anxious to see how successful the Top 2 system will be. In November, Oregon will vote on a measure to adopt the system too. Early polls show voters are strongly in favor of the new system.