McCain: Obama Tried To Legislate Iraqi Failure

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - John McCain says Barack Obama has tried to

legislate failure in Iraq and has refused to admit he erred when

opposing the troop surge last year.

McCain says Obama placed his political self-interest ahead of

his country's. He says Obama's positions changed as his political

ambitions grew.

According to McCain, Obama first "opposed the surge and

confidently predicted that it would fail. Then he tried to prevent

funding for the troops who carried out the surge."

McCain says the lasting advantage of a peaceful and democratic

ally in the Middle East could still be squandered by "hasty

withdrawal and arbitrary timelines." And he says this is one of

many problems in Obama's shifting positions.

McCain spoke today to a friendly convention of the Veterans of

Foreign Wars in Florida. Obama is slated to speak to the group

tomorrow.

