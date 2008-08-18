McCain: Obama Tried To Legislate Iraqi Failure

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - John McCain says Barack Obama has tried to
legislate failure in Iraq and has refused to admit he erred when
opposing the troop surge last year.
McCain says Obama placed his political self-interest ahead of
his country's. He says Obama's positions changed as his political
ambitions grew.
According to McCain, Obama first "opposed the surge and
confidently predicted that it would fail. Then he tried to prevent
funding for the troops who carried out the surge."
McCain says the lasting advantage of a peaceful and democratic
ally in the Middle East could still be squandered by "hasty
withdrawal and arbitrary timelines." And he says this is one of
many problems in Obama's shifting positions.
McCain spoke today to a friendly convention of the Veterans of
Foreign Wars in Florida. Obama is slated to speak to the group
tomorrow.
