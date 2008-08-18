U.S. Congressman To Help Improve Air Ambulance Service

RICHLAND, Wash. - Congressman Doc Hastings is proposing new bill that would improve air ambulance service.

Monday, Hastings visited the MedStar hanger at the Richland airport. The bill would change the tax code to give companies like Inland Northwest Health Services tax breaks when they purchase airplanes. Right now the tax breaks only apply to helicopters.

Hastings says he wants to make it easier for companies that do emergency airlifts in rural areas.

"We live in a rural area and we would like to have access to the best health care possible, and this organization certainly is a conduit to good health care," said U.S. Rep. Doc Hastings, (R) 4th District.

The bill has already been introduced, but it still needs to go through a committee before legislators can debate it.