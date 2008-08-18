Hasselbeck Full Go For Seahawks Posted: Monday, August 18, 2008 4:51 PM EDT Updated: Monday, August 18, 2008 4:51 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

By GREGG BELL

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) - Matt Hasselbeck fully participated in a

practice for the first time since his back stiffened 10 days ago.

The Pro Bowl quarterback says he will play in the Seahawks' next

preseason game Aug. 25 at San Diego.

Coach Mike Holmgren says starting right tackle Sean Locklear is

out at least two weeks and could miss the Seahawks' opener because

of a sprained knee.

Holmgren said Monday he was hopeful Locklear would be back for

the opener Sept. 7 at Buffalo but that it would be close. Locklear

is wearing a bulky knee brace over a sprained ligament in his left

knee. The three-year starter got hurt early in Saturday night's

preseason win over Chicago.

Starting center Chris Spencer (back) practiced for the first

time this preseason but was held out of team drills.



